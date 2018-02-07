Image copyright Manx government Image caption Ice and snow caused driving conditions to be difficult on many of the island's roads

There are "numerous reports of vehicles stuck" and road closures, as drivers struggle with "icy and dangerous conditions", Manx Police have said.

Gritters have been treating major routes, but motorists have been warned by police to drive with care.

A section of Old Castletown Road and other minor roads in the south of the islands have been closed.

The Manx Met Office's yellow weather warning remains in place with further snow showers forecast later.

A force spokesman said drivers should stick to main arterial routes between the south of the island and Douglas.

He added that motorists should allow extra time and keep a a safe distance from the vehicle in front.