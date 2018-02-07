Image copyright Norton Image caption Only Joey Dunlop has won more times at the Isle of Man TT.

Twenty-three time TT winner John McGuinness will race on Norton machinery at the 2018 Isle of Man TT.

McGuinness will end a long standing partnership with Honda and represent the British team in the Superbike and Senior races.

The 45-year-old from Morecambe missed last year's event due to serious injuries sustained in the North West 200, which he is still recovering from.

He expects to be back to full fitness in time for his TT debut with Norton.

The current TT lap record holder said: "I needed an injection of enthusiasm and I've found it with Norton.

"I didn't want to end my career due to an injury, but the truth is I didn't know whether I would be able to come back.

Image caption McGuinness will join Australia's Josh Brookes in the team.

"Right now, things are going well. I feel a lot sharper and my head is in gear and ready to go."

Norton Motorcycles CEO Stuart Garner said McGuinness in the "man at the TT with the total experience, the results and the pedigree".

"We have the ambition to win the TT and to go on to develop a really strong team in years to come. We'd got John in our sights for a long time," Garner added

"Norton will seize the opportunity to get John involved in all aspects of the bike - he's a huge asset and everyone in the factory has got a huge buzz."

In a remarkable TT career to date McGuinness has stood on the TT podium in 46 of the 78 races he has finished.

He will be joined in team by Australia's Josh Brookes with both competing on the SG7 machine which is undergoing development in the hands of two-time TT winner Steve Plater.