Image caption Peter Quayle appeared before the Deputy High Bailiff on Tuesday.

A man has admitted having more than 4,500 indecent images of children.

Peter John Quayle, 58, of Anagh Coar Close in Douglas, Isle of Man, appeared before the Deputy High Bailiff at the town's courthouse on Tuesday.

The court heard Quayle pleaded guilty to eleven charges of making and possessing indecent images of children between 2010 and 2017.

Mr Quayle was bailed to appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on 16 February for sentencing.