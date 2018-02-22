Image copyright Facebook Image caption Donovan Kitching previously admitted attacking a prison guard in July 2017

A man serving a 10-year sentence for causing the death of a woman by dangerous driving has admitted attacking two prison officers.

Donovan Kitching, 34 and from St John's, pleaded guilty to two assault charges at Douglas court house on Tuesday.

The attacks took place on 17 January and 10 February at the Isle of Man's Jurby prison.

Kitching was jailed in 2014 for for causing the death of Gwen Valentine.

Ms Valentine, from Winchester in Hampshire, was visiting family on the island when she was struck by Kitching's car.

It is the second time Kitching has admitted attacking a prison guard.

His sentence was extended by four months in July 2017 after he pleaded guilty to punching another officer in the head.

He will be sentenced for the assaults on 20 March.