Image caption Anyone worried about debt is advised to contact the Office of Fair Trading

A debt counselling service on the Isle of Man advised more people in 2017 than it did in any year since 2010.

The island's Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said it took on 177 new cases last year.

According to OFT figures. clients held an average debt of about £15,000, accounting for a cumulative debt of more than £2.5m.

A spokesman said: "Making purchases on the 'never-never' was the the most significant debt trigger."

OFT chairman Martyn Perkins said store cards "which appear to be too good to be true" are also a source of serious debt.

He added: "Getting into debt can be extremely stressful - people should think twice before using their credit cards and running up catalogue debts."