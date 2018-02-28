Image copyright earth.nullschool.net Image caption The British Isles have been hit by freezing conditions due to a Siberian weather front

Ferry sailings to and from the Isle of Man could be disrupted after gale force winds were forecast.

The Steam Packet company said Wednesday's Douglas to Heysham crossing at 19:45 GMT may be delayed or cancelled, as could the return sailing.

The UK Met Office said Storm Emma, which has hit Spain and Portugal, could bring "gales and freezing temperatures" to many parts of the British Isles.

Stormy conditions are expected to hit the Irish Sea over the next two days.

A Met Office spokesman added: "As the storm bumps into the cold air across the UK, there is a risk it will bring blizzards and freezing rain."

The Steam Packet company said a final decision on Wednesday's sailing times would be made at 17:45 GMT.

The island has already been battered by snow and ice, leading to the closure of most schools.

The Isle of Man Airport also said flight disruption was "likely" and advised passengers to contact airlines for further information.