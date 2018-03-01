Image copyright Butch Buttery Image caption Winds from an Atlantic storm have caused hazardous conditions

Ferries to and from the Isle of Man have been cancelled after gale force winds moved in to the Irish Sea.

The Steam Packet company said Thursday's Douglas to Heysham crossing at 08:45 GMT was called off, as was the return sailing at 14:15.

A spokesman said further timetable disruption was expected over the next few days.

The UK Met Office said Storm Emma could bring "gales and freezing temperatures" to many parts of the British Isles.

The storm started over Spain and Portugal but remnants of the weather system have moved further north.

A Met Office spokesman added: "As the storm bumps into the cold air across the UK, there is a risk it will bring blizzards and freezing rain."

Image copyright earth.nullschool.net Image caption The British Isles have been hit by freezing conditions due to a Siberian weather front

The Isle of Man Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning due to "strong to gale force winds".

The island has also been hit by snow and ice caused by the Siberian weather system known as the Beast from the East.

However, conditions were improving, with all schools reopened on Thursday morning following widespread closures on Wednesday.

Isle of Man Transport said all bus services were currently "running as normal", while Ronaldsway Airport said flight disruption was "likely" due to snow in the UK.

Passengers are advised to contact individual airlines for further information.