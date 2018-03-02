Image copyright Butch Buttery Image caption High tides, winds and falling debris have led to the closure of some roads

Severe gales have grounded some flights and cancelled ferry crossings on the Isle of Man.

Ronaldsway Airport said some flights to Gatwick, Liverpool, Dublin and Bristol had been axed while others were subject to delays.

The 08:45 GMT Douglas to Heysham ferry and the return crossing at 14:15 were also cancelled, with operators warning of further disruption over the weekend.

Passengers are asked to contact the Steam Packet Company for updates.

Air passengers are advised to contact individual airlines.

The island continues to be battered by freezing conditions due to the Siberian weather front known as the Beast from the East.

Image copyright Graham Bell Image caption A fountain in Douglas was left frozen solid

Remnants of the Atlantic Storm Emma have also caused knock-on effects across the Irish Sea.

Isle of Man Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning until Friday afternoon with winds of up to 65 mph forecast for higher ground.

Isle of Man Constabulary said some roads had been closed, including Queen's Promenade in Ramsey and Duke Street and Finch Road in Douglas because of "falling debris" and high tides.

Trees have fallen at Ballamodha, Patrick Road in St Johns, Ronague Road and Port Soderick.

All island bus services are running as normal and the schools remain open.