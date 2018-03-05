Image copyright Callum Staley Image caption Railings on Douglas Promenade were damaged during Storm Emma

Repairs to coastal areas hit by recent storms will cost more than £200,000, the Manx government has estimated.

Sections of the promenades in Douglas and Ramsey were destroyed by huge waves during Storm Emma last week.

The infrastructure department said about 1,500 square metres of walkway on Douglas Promenade was damaged while in Ramsey part of the sea wall collapsed.

A spokesman said the repairs in Ramsey, by far the most expensive to address, will cost "in the region of £180,000".

He added: "The department is opting to replace 90m of sea wall and increase its height to give additional protection against climate change."

Resurfacing Douglas Promenade is expected to cost about £30,000 while replacing the damaged railings will cost about £12,000.

Photographs of Douglas posted on social media last week showed damaged paving, flooded gardens and washed-up debris - including sea life - stretching from the Sea Terminal to Summer Hill.

In Ramsey images showed a deep hole appearing on Mooragh Promenade between the sea wall and the walkway.

Image copyright Juan McGuinness - Ramsey Commissioner Image caption Crashing waves caused a deep hole to appear on Mooragh Promenade in Ramsey

Image copyright Callum Staley Image caption Gardens on Douglas Promenade were flooded

Image copyright IoM Police Image caption Some unusual visitors to Douglas prom...

Image copyright Juan McGuinness - Ramsey Commissioner Image caption A section of Mooragh Promenade collapsed in Ramsey