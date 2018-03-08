Man arrested after cannabis farm found on Isle of Man
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police on the Isle of Man discovered a cannabis farm.
Officers seized about 80 cannabis plants being grown at a property in the north of the island on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary said the haul "had a yield potentially worth about £43,000".
He added that as well as being illegal, the lights and fans involved in growing cannabis can pose an electrical hazard.