Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Man arrested after cannabis farm found on Isle of Man

  • 8 March 2018
Cannabis farm discovered on the Isle of Man Image copyright IoM police
Image caption Police recovered about 80 cannabis plants in the north of the Isle of Man

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police on the Isle of Man discovered a cannabis farm.

Officers seized about 80 cannabis plants being grown at a property in the north of the island on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary said the haul "had a yield potentially worth about £43,000".

He added that as well as being illegal, the lights and fans involved in growing cannabis can pose an electrical hazard.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites