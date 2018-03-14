Image copyright IoM Govt Image caption The purpose-built police station was designed in 1895 by Mackay Hugh Baillie Scott

An old police station in the south of the Isle of Man has been put up for sale.

Castletown Police Station, designed by British architect Mackay Hugh Baillie Scott in 1895, has gone on the market with a guide price of £250,000.

The protected single-storey Victorian building was vacated by the Isle of Man Constabulary last year.

A Manx government spokesman said while the building has "great architectural merit... it is no longer needed".

The building, which sits opposite the medieval site of Castle Rushen, contains three original limestone prison cells.