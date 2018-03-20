Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption The Isle of Man wants to attract more cruise ships

The Isle of Man parliament has approved plans to spend more than £80m to "develop Manx harbours" and "grow cruise tourism".

The first phase of the government's three-year strategy, costing £11m, would see a deep water port built at Victoria Pier, Douglas.

The facility would accommodate cruise liners and wind farm support vessels.

Currently, visiting cruise vessels must anchor in Douglas Bay and transport passengers to shore by boat.

The proposals, which were given the green light by Tynwald on Tuesday, are aimed at ensuring "island facilities are robust, modern and practical for both industry and leisure," the government said.

Further phases of the plan could bring a new marina to Port St Mary, a "marine service centre" to Ramsey and a second deep water port to Port Erin.

Peel could also see further development of its marina facilities.