Image copyright IoM police Image caption Matthew McSevney, 43, died in hospital after being struck in Poortown Road, St John's

A Manx gymnast has admitted causing the death of a cyclist while driving without care or consideration.

Father-of-two Matthew McSevney, 43, was riding his bike when he was hit near the old quarry entrance in Poortown Road, St John's on 5 October 2017.

Emily Dale-Beeton, 19, of Pevril Avenue, Peel, denied the charge in January, but changed her plea to guilty at Douglas Court House on Tuesday.

She has been bailed and will be sentenced on 24 April.

Dale-Beeton represented the Isle of Man in gymnastics at several national competitions.

She was the youngest competitor at the 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games, and was later chosen to carry the Olympic torch in 2012.