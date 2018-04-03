Image caption Jake's grandfather was a member of the first Isle of Man Commonwealth Games team in 1958

A cyclist chosen to lead the Manx team at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony has said he will wave the flag "for as long as my arms can hold it".

Jake Kelly will be the team's flagbearer for the ceremony at the Gold Coast's Carrera Stadium on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who also competed in Glasgow in 2014, will take part in the men's time trial and road race events.

He is the second Kelly to cycle at the Games - his grandfather was part of the medal-winning road race team in 1958.

That was the first year the Isle of Man took part in the event and Stuart Slack's bronze in the road race was the island's first medal.

Jake said he would "wave the Manx flag with pride" at the opening ceremony.

"It's a huge honour to be the flag bearer," he added.

"I will be waving the flag for as long as my arms can hold it."

He goes in the time trial on 10 April and in the road race four days later.