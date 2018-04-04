Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption Andreas Airfield is privately owned and normally used by a gliding club

An Isle of Man teenager is "critically ill" in hospital after being knocked over by a car on Andreas Airfield.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was flown to Alder Hey children's hospital in Liverpool with "serious injuries" after the incident on Good Friday.

It happened at about 16:40 at the now privately owned airfield which opened in 1941 as a fighter command centre for the Royal Air Force.

A Manx Constabulary spokesman said its inquiries are ongoing.