Image copyright IoM government Image caption How the new-look Douglas promenade will appear following the redevelopment work

A multi-million pound makeover of Douglas promenade will be completed "on time and within budget", the Isle of Man's government has pledged.

The £25m redevelopment scheme is set to begin in September and take up to three years to complete.

It will involve rebuilding the highway, replacing the horse tram tracks, and redesigning all junctions.

Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer said contractors will be pushed to complete "on time and within budget".

Image copyright IoM government

He added: "We have been given a figure which we must stick to or come under. The timing of the scheme is also critical for us - we want to complete this as soon as possible."

Douglas promenade, described as the "Gateway to the Isle of Man" due to its proximity to the ferry terminal, has been criticised in the past for being "embarrassing and tatty".

Image copyright IoM government Image caption A cultural area is planned for the Villa Marina and Gaiety Theatre

"It is one of the island's busiest and most important strategic routes, but also the worst in terms of its overall condition," continued Mr Harmer.

The work will be undertaken by 50 construction workers and will require 16,000 tonnes of aggregate, more than 17,000 tonnes of tarmac and 12,000 sq m of paving.