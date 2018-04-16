Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The TT and Classic TT are two of the Isle of Man's most popular tourist events

The "true" impact of the TT Races on the Isle of Man's economy is to be calculated by the government.

A planned report by the Cabinet Office will bring together government statistics with information from private business and charities.

MHK Dr Alex Allinson said it would give a better understanding of "the true costs and benefits" of road racing.

Anyone impacted economically by motorcycling events has been asked to contribute to the consultation.

The TT and Classic TT are two of the Isle of Man's most popular tourist events, attracting a combined 55,000 visitors each year.

The government has previously estimated the annual value of the events to be about £28m.

Image caption In 2017, more than 36,500 passengers travelled to the island by ferry

However, both events require about 40 miles (65km) of road closures to allow the island's thoroughfares to become a temporary racing circuit and the Department of Health has previously estimated the annual hospital bill to run into "hundreds of thousands of pounds".

A government spokesman said views were being sought from "various industry bodies and a wide range of businesses, charities and self-employed people".

He added that anyone wishing to submit evidence should register online by 18 May.