Image copyright Google Image caption There are about 70,000 vehicles on the island, driving on about 680 miles of road

Manx drivers have backed proposals to simply the island's vehicle tax system, but rejected congestion charge plans.

Islanders had been asked to consider government-proposed changes to driving-related charges in a consultation.

There are currently 80 different payment categories for taxing a vehicle on the island, which the Manx government said was "too complicated".

A Tynwald spokesman said there was a "firm desire" for change, but 89% of respondents opposed congestion charges.

Tax income from about 70,000 Manx-based vehicles is used to help maintain about 680 miles (1,100km) of road on the island.

The consultation questioned how road maintenance should be funded into the future, as the Department of Infrastructure said increasing costs and a reduced workforce meant it had become "increasingly difficult to meet public and political expectations".

Results of the consultation, which had 600 respondents, also showed that 84% were against taxing vehicles based on their age and opinion was split almost equally over classic cars continuing to pay a reduced rate.

The government said no decisions had been made about future charges, but the consultation responses would "help shape the development of policy".