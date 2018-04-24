Image copyright IoM police Image caption Matthew McSevney was described as "total family man" and an "experienced cyclist"

A teenage gymnast has been handed a suspended prison sentence after admitting causing the death of a cyclist while driving.

Matthew McSevney was struck near the old quarry entrance in Poortown Road, St John's, on 5 October 2017.

Emily Dale-Beeton, 19, of Pevril Avenue, Peel, previously pleaded guilty to causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

She was sentenced to an eight-month jail term, suspended for two years.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the Poortown road, near Peel

Douglas Court House heard the teenager, who has represented the island at several national competitions, had been a qualified driver for only three weeks when father-of-two Mr McSevney was killed.

She had been driving towards Douglas to attend college, with her sister as a passenger.

The court heard she had been travelling at about 30mph (48km/h) and had not seen the 43-year-old because of a "low-lying and very bright" sun.

The project manager and "total family man", also from Peel, suffered multiple injuries and later died in hospital.

Dale-Beeton's defence barrister Peter Russell said it had been "a case of momentary inattention and hazardous weather conditions" and "the consequences couldn't have been worse".

In a statement read to the court, Mr McSevney's wife Rebecca said her husband had been an experienced cyclist who "loved the outdoors".

"I became a single parent overnight and now the simplest of every day things are a constant reminder that my husband is no longer here," she continued.

"I live in constant fear about the future."

Dale-Beeton, who was the youngest competitor at the 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games, was also disqualified from driving for three years.