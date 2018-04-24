Gymnast Emily Dale-Beeton sentenced over cyclist's death
A teenage gymnast has been handed a suspended prison sentence after admitting causing the death of a cyclist while driving.
Matthew McSevney was struck near the old quarry entrance in Poortown Road, St John's, on 5 October 2017.
Emily Dale-Beeton, 19, of Pevril Avenue, Peel, previously pleaded guilty to causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
She was sentenced to an eight-month jail term, suspended for two years.
Douglas Court House heard the teenager, who has represented the island at several national competitions, had been a qualified driver for only three weeks when father-of-two Mr McSevney was killed.
She had been driving towards Douglas to attend college, with her sister as a passenger.
The court heard she had been travelling at about 30mph (48km/h) and had not seen the 43-year-old because of a "low-lying and very bright" sun.
The project manager and "total family man", also from Peel, suffered multiple injuries and later died in hospital.
Dale-Beeton's defence barrister Peter Russell said it had been "a case of momentary inattention and hazardous weather conditions" and "the consequences couldn't have been worse".
In a statement read to the court, Mr McSevney's wife Rebecca said her husband had been an experienced cyclist who "loved the outdoors".
"I became a single parent overnight and now the simplest of every day things are a constant reminder that my husband is no longer here," she continued.
"I live in constant fear about the future."
Dale-Beeton, who was the youngest competitor at the 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games, was also disqualified from driving for three years.