Image copyright The Curraghs Wildlife Park Image caption Two of the four lemurs are being cared for in the park's hospital

A pair of critically endangered lemurs are missing from a wildlife park on the Isle of Man after a fire "completely destroyed" their enclosure.

The Manx fire and rescue service was called to the Curraghs Wildlife Park just before midnight on Wednesday.

A park spokesman said the fire was put out quickly.

Two of the four Alaotran Gentle Lemurs were rescued and are being cared for in the park's hospital. A search has been launched for the other pair.

The newly-built lemur enclosure housed four lemurs, a breeding pair and two daughters.

Image copyright Curraghs Wildlife Park Image caption The wildlife park saw its first Alaotran Gentle Lemur born there in 2015

The primates are on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) critically endangered list and are threatened with extinction.

It is thought there are less than 2,500 of the animals left, primarily in a small region of their native Madagascar.

The Manx park houses the animals as part of a captive breeding programme coordinated by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.

The park, which is currently closed, will reopen on Friday.