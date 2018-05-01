Orphaned wallaby rescued on Isle of Man

Image copyright Andrew Taylor Image caption Orphaned wallaby Jeremy was found by his mother's side in the Curraghs

A baby wallaby is being hand-reared after it was found next to its dead mother's side in the Isle of Man.

The seven-month-old joey was spotted by a couple walking in the Curraghs who alerted their local vet in Ramsey.

Jane Callow's practice said: "We're used to hand-rearing kittens and puppies but this is a first for us."

More than 100 red-necked wallabies are living wild in the Manx countryside after a pair escaped from a wildlife park half a century ago.

A spokeswoman for Jane Callow Veterinary Services: "We are working with the local wildlife park staff who have been amazing and lent us a hand-rearing kit and other equipment.

"We'll do everything we can and look after it until it is appropriate to hand it over."

Red-necked wallabies

Image copyright Other Image caption A red necked wallaby will remain in its mother's pouch till it is 280 days old

Closely related to kangaroos

Greyish-brown fur with red patches on shoulders

Usually solitary and active at dusk and night time

No natural predators

Graze on grasslands, forage willow and young shrubs

The orphaned joey - who has been named Jeremy - was first spotted by Andrew and Denise Taylor who were walking in the area and saw its mother was not moving.

"We could see the baby was very small and we could not leave it as it would not survive without its mum."

The animals, which are native to Australia and Tasmania are closely related to kangaroos and look similar, although are about half the size.

Wildlife experts believe numbers on the island are gradually increasing because they have no predators or competitors.

The young marsupial will be handed to a local wildlife park once it has been reared by veterinary staff.

Orphaned wallabies can not be released back into the wild as they are not classed as an indigenous species to the Isle of Man.