Navy safely detonate unexploded WW2 ordnance in Smeale
A controlled explosion has been carried out after an unexploded bomb was discovered on the Isle of Man.
The 12-inch wartime device was found by a metal detectorist at Smeale in the north of the island on Sunday evening.
A cordon was set up and maintained by the town's coastguard before the device was detonated by a Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Unit from the UK on Tuesday.
Several previous devices found on the Isle of Man have also been from World War Two.
One was found in a rock pool south of Queen's Pier in Ramsey in February.
Two mortars were discovered on a green lane track in the Sartfell area, near Kirk Michael last year, while another World War Two device was discovered in Ramsey in 2016.
The Isle of Man Coastguard said: "All suspicious objects found around the Manx coast should be reported as soon as possible."