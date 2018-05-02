Image copyright Ramsey Coastguard Image caption The device was detonated by a Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Unit

A controlled explosion has been carried out after an unexploded bomb was discovered on the Isle of Man.

The 12-inch wartime device was found by a metal detectorist at Smeale in the north of the island on Sunday evening.

A cordon was set up and maintained by the town's coastguard before the device was detonated by a Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Unit from the UK on Tuesday.

Several previous devices found on the Isle of Man have also been from World War Two.

Image copyright IoM Govt Image caption A "discarded, live ordnance" was discovered in a rock pool near Ramsey in February

One was found in a rock pool south of Queen's Pier in Ramsey in February.

Two mortars were discovered on a green lane track in the Sartfell area, near Kirk Michael last year, while another World War Two device was discovered in Ramsey in 2016.

The Isle of Man Coastguard said: "All suspicious objects found around the Manx coast should be reported as soon as possible."