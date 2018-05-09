Image copyright Manx Breast Cancer Support Group Image caption Passengers at the airport have complained about "unnacceptable" queues in recent months

Work has begun on a £300k refurbishment project to help reduce passenger queues at the Isle of Man's airport.

The changes will include a larger security area with new equipment and more security staff.

In recent months passengers at Ronaldsway Airport have complained about "unacceptable" queues at the hub.

A government spokesman said the work would improve "passenger experience" but there may be "some noise" while the work is being completed.

However, construction is due to stop during the TT festival when the airport is at its busiest, before resuming in June.

Director of Ports Ann Reynolds said a second security line will open permanently from late July, making a "significant difference" to waiting times.

A dedicated route for patients travelling to the UK for hospital treatment is also planned.