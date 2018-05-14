Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Manx number plate MAN-1-N sells for £40,000 at auction

  • 14 May 2018
MAN-1-N Image copyright Chrystals Auctions
Image caption Two local bidders fought from £1,000 up to just under £40,000 for the number plate.

A distinctively Manx number plate has sold for nearly £40,000 at auction.

The cherished registration MAN-1-N (Mannin is the Manx word for the Isle of Man) fetched £39,220 when it went under the hammer at auction in Douglas.

A spokesman for Chrystals Auctions said it was an "incredible result", with two local bidders battling it out.

The winner paid 10 times the reserve price, which had been set between £4,000 and £6,000. Conventional number plates cost just £25.

The record for a Manx number plate was set in 2009 when the first vehicle registration plate issued on island was sold for £100,000 at auction.

Image copyright Chrystals Auctions
Image caption Culture Vannin said 'Mannin' with two n's is the Manx word for the Isle of Man

