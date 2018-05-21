Image caption The issue is affecting landlines at the Isle of Man's hospital in Braddan

Emergency 999 calls must be "made from mobile phones" while a fault affecting the Isle of Man's landline network is fixed, the government has said.

The issue, which began at 08:35 BST, was caused by "failed ISDN circuits", which Manx Telecom was working to fix.

The "outage" was affecting government departments, Noble's Hospital, the 999 service, Manx Telecom HQ and a number of other businesses, a spokesman said.

The government has invoked "our 999 divert plan" as a result, he added.

All such "should be made from mobile phones until the issue is resolved", he said.

Manx Telecom said its engineers are working to fix the issue as soon as possible and apologised for the inconvenience.

The mobile network is not affected.