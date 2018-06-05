Image copyright Google Image caption Mr England was arrested at Glen Helen on Saturday

A man has appeared in court to face two charges of impersonating a health care professional at the TT festival.

James Steven England, 53 and from Bradford, was arrested "following a complaint from race organisers" on Saturday, Isle of Man Police said.

The arrest was made by police at Glen Helen between the ninth and tenth milestones on the TT race circuit.

Mr England did not enter a plea at Douglas Courthouse on Monday and was bailed to reappear on 19 June.