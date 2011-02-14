Get in touch with BBC Jersey

We welcome your comments, stories, pictures and feedback on the BBC's programmes and website in Jersey.

News and information

Do you have a news story? Do you want to tell us your 'What's On' event? Our team would love to hear from you. We're based in Parade Road, St Helier: why not drop in to see us when you're in town?

Contact BBC Radio Jersey

By telephone:

Main switchboard: 01534 870000

On-air - call a BBC Radio Jersey show: 01534 720255

Text number: 07786 202888

By post: BBC Jersey website, 18-21 Parade Road, St Helier, JE2 3PL

You can email BBC Radio Jersey: radiojersey@bbc.co.uk.

Contact the BBC Jersey web team

Do you have an online idea, picture, or piece of video we'd be interested in? We can't guarantee to use everything we receive, but your input is strongly valued.

Telephone: 01534 837237

You can email the web team on jersey@bbc.co.uk.

Contact BBC Channel Island news

You can email the TV team on: cinews@bbc.co.uk or find CINews on Twitter and Facebook.

Get in touch via social media

We're available on Twitter @bbcjersey and you can 'like' us on our BBC Jersey Facebook page.

Other BBC information

To make a complaint or comment about BBC Radio Jersey, BBC Channel Islands News, and bbc.co.uk/jersey contact Jon Gripton, Managing Editor.

To make a complaint about a BBC programme or website, visit the BBC Complaints site.

To provide some feedback about a BBC programme or website, visit the BBC Feedback site.

To find out more about other BBC programmes or websites, call the BBC Information Line on 03700 100 125