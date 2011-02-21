Jersey doctors prescribing books for some patients
- 21 February 2011
Doctors in Jersey are prescribing books from an agreed list of 52 titles to people dealing with psychological conditions.
People are able to collect the books from libraries at St Brelade and in St Helier.
Librarian Linne Omissi said the benefits went beyond specific conditions and could help in overall well-being.
She said: "Fiction is now being recognised for its health properties."