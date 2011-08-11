Image caption People will not have to go to their parish hall to vote on election day

Voters in the 2011 Jersey election in October will be able to vote a month ahead of polling day.

On 19 October all three categories of politician will be voted for on the same day, for the first time.

A pre-polling station will be set up in the St Paul's Centre in St Helier to allow people to vote on the run up to the day.

Deputy Judicial Greffier Paul Matthews said it should encourage more people to vote.

"I think the politicians felt they wanted to give people the best opportunity to become engaged in the election process," Mr Matthews said.

"It is sometimes inconvenient for people to vote on one particular day, people have commitments and the idea is to make it as easy as possible."

Turnout in some parts of St Helier was just 25% in in the last Deputy election in 2008 and just 35% in the Senatorial election.