Jersey Family Mediation Service running again

Jersey's Family Mediation Service is up and running again, 18 months after a lack of mediators forced it to close.

The charity has eight people trained as mediators to work with couples and families after relationships breakdown.

The service had been running for 13 years.

Advocate Marion Whittaker, the charity's chairman, said she hoped the service would help couples come to a resolution more quickly than going through the court process.

"We have the support of everybody involved in the court process," she said.

"What we have seen is a great increase in the number of litigants in person who I'm sure find the court process difficult to manage by themselves."