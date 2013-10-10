Blue Islands gets all clear after accident report

The airline Blue Islands was not at fault when one of its planes failed after touching down at Jersey Airport, an official report has said.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch found a part that should have lasted eight years failed after two.

The plane had just landed at Jersey Airport after flying from Guernsey in June 2012.

It was taxiing to its stand when there appeared to be a "collapse" of the undercarriage.

No-one was seriously hurt but passengers were removed from the plane and the runway was closed for several hours.

The report said the landing gear had been subjected to overloading at some point, but there was nothing seriously wrong.

Blue Islands said it welcomed the result, adding it could not have been predicted.