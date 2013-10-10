Boy, 3, goes missing from Centre Point Trust playgroup

A mother has said she has been left shocked and upset after her three-year-old son went missing from a Jersey play care centre.

The boy was under the care of staff at St Helier's Centre Point Trust when he went missing for 15 minutes on Monday.

His mother, who asked not to be named, said a passer-by had found the boy on the road outside the centre.

The trust's chief executive Jane Moy said an internal investigation into the incident was underway.

The mother said her son, who started at the centre at the end of September, had been left distressed.

She said during the time he was missing, her son had walked more than 500 yards (450m) up the road because he thought his playgroup had left without him.

She added that after being told about the incident by staff, she had taken both her children out of the playgroup.

Ms Moy said the trust was liaising with the Education Department, which governs licences for child care groups.

She said the matter was being taken extremely seriously but added it would not be appropriate to comment further until the outcome of the investigation.