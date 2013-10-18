Steven Vincent gets youth detention for attempted rape

A man has been sentenced to six years youth detention for attempting to rape and indecently assault a 13-year-old girl.

Steven James Vincent, 20, of St Helier, was 17 at the time of the offences in June 2011. He was found guilty in Jersey's Royal Court last month.

Vincent had been in contact with the girl on Facebook before the assault at the flat he shared with his mother.

Vincent was also put on the sex offenders register for eight years.

The court also placed an eight-year restraining order on him, which prevents him from being alone with girls aged under 16 and contacting the victim.