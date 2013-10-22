More pets failing Jersey travel rules, States vet says

An 'increasing number' of pets are being quarantined or exported after failing to meet Jersey's entry rules, the States vet has said.

About 6% of the 2,000 dogs, cats and ferrets brought into the island last year did not have microchips, rabies vaccinations or valid pet passports.

They were exported or quarantined for a month at their owner's expense.

Linda Lowseck said this could be distressing to the pets but it was vital all animals were protected.

She said it was important owners were aware of rabies and other diseases before they travelled.

In the UK changes have been made to quarantine rules. Some scientists have raised concerns this could increase the threat of rabies.

Ms Lowseck said the strict conditions in place must be enforced to keep rabies and other diseases out of the island.

Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system and can spread from animals to humans. More than 55,000 people die every year from rabies.