Jersey care inquiry: Wilfred Krichefski accused of rape

Image caption Haut de la Garenne eventually closed in 1986

A former Jersey politician raped a boy in the staff room of the Haut de la Garenne children's home, an inquiry into the care system has heard.

The victim alleged that former Senator Wilfred Krichefski carried out the attack with another man.

In a 2008 police statement, the victim said he was taken by a member of staff who said: "I have a boy for you, sir."

It was the first time details of the allegations against Mr Krichefski have been heard in a public hearing.

The Independent Jersey Care Inquiry is hearing evidence of abuse at the home in the 1960s and 1970s.

No witnesses gave evidence in person, but statements given to police and the historical redress scheme were read out by the counsel to the inquiry on Friday.

Wilfred Krichefski

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Teenagers were sent to the home as a punishment for committing crimes

First elected to the States in 1947 as a St Helier deputy before becoming a Senator at the next election in 1951

Served as president of the Harbours and Airport committee and later as president of the Defence committee with responsibility for the police

Born in St Helier and brought up in London where he attended the Hendon Synagogue, returning to the island after the occupation in 1945

President of Jersey's Jewish community until he died from a heart attack in 1974 at the age of 58

In the statement read out at the inquiry, the witness described being taken to a staff room where the abuse by Mr Krichefski and another man allegedly took place.

The inquiry heard that the member of staff knocked on the door and said "I have a boy for you, sir", before telling the witness: "You go in and I'll be back to get you later."

He said Mr Krichefski then asked: "Do you know why you're here?" The witness said in his statement that he replied: "For being truant."

The un-named witness told the police Mr Krichefski went on to say it was because he was "wicked and no-one really cares for you".

The boy was threatened with not being allowed to leave the home if he spoke about any of it.

He said Mr Krichefski told him: "Do not say anything to anyone, if you carry on being a good boy you will not be here very long."

When he was older, he told hospital doctors about the abuse and said he was immediately sectioned and taken to St Saviour's Hospital, where he was told to forget about what he had said.

The inquiry continues.