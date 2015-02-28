Jersey Care Inquiry: Manager accused of teenager abuse

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Heathfields was the successor to the Haut de la Garenne children's home

A teenager accused a care home boss in Jersey of subjecting him to prolonged sexual abuse, an inquiry heard.

But, no charges were brought in the case at Heathfields, the successor to the island's Haut de la Garenne home.

The Jersey Care Inquiry heard the boy reported abuse to the police in 1991 but officers only spoke with members of staff and not children at the home.

Heathfields opened in 1987 and the manager, referred to as witness 335, took early retirement in 1991.

Police records from the time suggested the boy who made the complaint was not believed.

'Risk to children'

Police legal advisor Ian Christmas, said at the time the allegations were made officers treated them as being implausible.

The inquiry heard more witnesses were interviewed in 2008 as part of the investigation into historical abuse in the island.

One girl at the home said she saw the manager leaving the boys accommodation in the small hours one night.

Another resident claimed to have walked in on the manager abusing the teenager.

While no charges were brought over the abuse allegations, the inquiry has heard the manager was deemed to have put children at risk.

The inquiry continues.