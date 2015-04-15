Abuse and sexual contact possible, says Jersey Care home worker

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The former Haut de la Garenne children's home is among the island institutions about which accounts of abuse have been heard

A former worker at the Haut de la Garenne children's home has told the Jersey Care Inquiry that "abuse and sexual contact were possible".

The worker, referred to as Mr K, worked at the home in the late 1970s.

He had various allegations of physical and sexual abuse made against him, but denies the allegations and has never been charged.

The inquiry is now entering its second phase hearing from staff from children's services from 1945.

'Voluminous evidence of abuse'

Mr K told the inquiry his job was to look after the children in a general way, which included serving food, taking children to play football and generally acting as a stand-in parent.

The inquiry heard he received little in the way of training.

Inquiry Counsel Patrick Sadd told Mr K there was voluminous evidence of abuse at Haut de la Garenne.

He asked him if - in the face of that evidence - he thought abuse was possible.

After initially describing the home as "philanthropic", Mr K conceded that abuse and sexual contact were indeed possible.

The panel also heard about a children's home resident who killed himself in 1966, aged 14, after being charged with arson.

His brother told police in 2008 that the boy had confided in him that he had been beaten and abused.

The inquiry completed its first phase of evidence in March. The panel will now hear from care workers, doctors, psychologists and staff from children's services from 1945 to the present.

The inquiry continues.