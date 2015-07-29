Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Police said Ian Stafford Bartlett was controlling and manipulative

A "sexual predator" who was the first person in Jersey to be sentenced to life for something other than murder has lost his appeal against the sentence.

Ian Stafford Bartlett admitted child abuse crimes including rape and indecent assault.

He appealed against the life sentence, asking for it to be changed to a 15 year term at Jersey's Court of Appeal.

Bartlett will serve a minimum of ten years in prison.

The appeal court said the original decision "wasn't wrong in principle".

He was originally sentenced by the Jersey Royal Court in February after admitting the crimes.

His lawyer had argued the seriousness of his crimes was the only factor that was taken into consideration.

Advocate Adam Harrison questioned the open ended sentence and whether Bartlett would continue to be a danger to the public.

Bartlett carried out sustained and serious sexual abuse of a young girl from 2009 until 2013.

He made more than 3,000 indecent images of children, some of which were of him abusing a child, the court was told.