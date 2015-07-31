Image copyright Jersey Care Inquiry Image caption The year long inquiry is costing £6m

A social work manager has told the public inquiry into Jersey's care system that the island has "failed to deliver what is needed every time".

Tony Le Sueur said recommendations from several previous inspections of social service provision in Jersey had not been implemented.

He said if the recommendations of this inquiry were not listened to then "we really are in a very sorry place".

It is investigating allegations of child abuse from 1945 to the present.

Mr Le Sueuer said he was felt it was necessary to be optimistic about the future:

He said: "If Jersey can't listen to the recommendations of this inquiry then we really are in a very sorry place. There has to be political will.

"We have known what needed to be done, we have known what it would require to make it happen, and we have failed to deliver it every time."

Mr Le Sueuer has worked in social services since the 1980s and has held a number of management positions in the department.