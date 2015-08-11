Jersey care inquiry: Attorney general 'failed to notify police'

Image caption Sir Philip Bailhache was attorney general from 1986 to 1993 before becoming deputy bailiff in 1994 and bailiff in 1995

A youth worker could have been stopped from abusing other children if the then attorney general had notified police of the allegations, a former education boss has told the Jersey Care Inquiry.

Former director of education John Rodhouse said Sir Philip Bailhache told him about the allegations.

Mr Rodhouse said Sir Philip did not report it to police as the victim's father did not want them involved.

He says he still feels uncomfortable about the situation.

Mr Rodhouse was director of education in the 1970s and 1980s when Sir Philip, who is now Jersey's foreign minister, was attorney general.

In a written statement he read out over video link from London, he said the trust he had placed in others had been misplaced and he apologised.

Moral duty

He told the inquiry: "The boy's father held a particular position and did not want the involvement of the police.

"[Sir Philip] wanted me to investigate and take action. I protested that it was a matter for the police, but [he] said the parents would not co-operate and that if I did not act nothing would happen.

"As far as I was concerned, I was caught between the legal authority of the island in the person of the attorney general and what I believe to be my professional and moral duty."

The youth worker admitted the abuse and was dismissed. The inquiry heard he was subsequently convicted of abusing another child and charged with another offence.

Speaking to counsel for the inquiry, Patrick Sadd, Mr Rodhouse said: "I believe that if [Sir Philip] had accepted my view that the police be involved then there would not have been the later cases."

Sir Philip declined to comment and has told the BBC he has not yet been called to give evidence to the inquiry.