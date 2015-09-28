Jersey tribute to Burma 'forgotten army' soldiers

Image caption Don Mallet said he would always remember his Burma service

A Jersey soldier who fought in Burma in World War two said he was "delighted" at a memorial plaque to the "forgotten army".

The Fourteenth Army was still fighting a year after the war ended in Europe and the Channel Islands were liberated from Nazi occupation.

The plaque, organised by Jean McLaughlin whose father served in Burma, was unveiled at Mount Bingham.

It was unveiled by Burma veterans Don Mallet and Trevor Waigh on Sunday.

Mr Waigh said: "The plaque is lovely. I still remember all the old comrades I lost and the things that happened."

Mr Mallet said he had many memories from his time including many he wanted to forget.

Image caption Don Mallet shows his World War Two medals including his Burma medal

He has not spoken of his experience until now, but at the age of 95 he felt it was time to share some of his memories.

"We were fighting in a hole in the ground and you were in there day and night waiting for the enemy to come. You had no toilet facilities, no paper, no water. It wasn't a pleasant job."

"It depresses you, you can't see anything, you can't see anyone more than 2ft away. We were in a little valley and they would just chuck grenades.

"All these celebrations we've had over the years to do with Europe, nothing was said about Burma, nothing," Mr Mallet said.

Ms McLaughlin said the cause was very close to her heart, with her father in Burma during the war. She said it was time for Burma veterans to get recognition.

"They were told not to talk about what they went through and obviously they didn't, but after 75 years it is time they were remembered," she said.