Jersey Care Inquiry: Police chief suspension review 'missed evidence'

Important evidence was missed in a review into the suspension of a police chief who was accused of mishandling a historical abuse inquiry, a former Jersey politician has claimed.

Bob Hill told the island's care inquiry key witnesses were not interviewed.

He said the review in 2008 failed to quiz a minister and police officers.

In 2010, Graham Power's suspension was described as unfair in the Napier Report and he said he had been exonerated.

Mr Hill - a former member of the Health and Social Services Committee - told the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry the Home Affairs Minister Wendy Kinnard responsible during the police investigation was not interviewed.

He added that London police officers, who wrote a report allegedly used to suspend Mr Power, were also not interviewed.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Independent Jersey Care Inquiry is investigating child abuse in Jersey's care system including the Haut de la Garenne care home

In November 2008, Mr Power, who was the chief of police, was suspended over his handling of Operation Rectangle - the historical child abuse investigation.

His performance became subject to a separate £1m investigation by Wiltshire Police and Mr Power accused ministers of "a state-sponsored, taxpayer-funded personal vendetta".

He said politicians "interfered" with police investigations and "closed ranks" with civil servants.

Mr Power was suspended in 2010, but no charges were brought against him.

Mr Hill told the inquiry he was not aware of child abuse at Haut de La Garenne care home until the police investigation in 2008 was made public.

The inquiry is investigating child abuse in Jersey's care system since 1945 and is focusing on - but is not restricted to - Haut de la Garenne during the 1960s.