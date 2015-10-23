Jersey's ex-honorary police president Mitch Couriard dies

Image caption Mitch Couriard was involved in a number of major events including the Battle of Flowers and Island Games

The former president of Jersey's honorary police force and a 2012 Olympic torch bearer has died aged 61.

Michel Couriard, MBE, died at about 07:20 BST on Friday at the Jersey Hospice surrounded by his family after a long illness.

He was made an MBE in 2002 for services as a civil servant and his honorary work.

Known as Mitch, he worked as an honorary police officer for 25 years with the youth service for 40 years.

Education minister, Deputy Rod Bryans said: "I arrived in Jersey in 1976 and if I were asked to recall three most distinctive characters that sum up Jersey Mitch Couriard would be one I would immediately call to mind.

"He was always there. All of us have experienced turning up at a junction on a dark wet night to be pointed in the right direction by Mitch. I think the whole island owes him a debt of gratitude."

Originally trained as an electrician, he dedicated much of his life to voluntary service, working with young people and on major events including the Battle of Flowers.

Danny Scaife, the current president of the Jersey Honorary Police Association, said it was very sad news.

He said: "It is very sad news for the honorary police in St Helier, for all the people that worked with him and for the island because of all the years he gave in service.

"Even if they didn't know him perfectly, everybody knew something about Mitch, they instantly recognised him. It is a massive loss to island life as he is somebody who can't be replaced."