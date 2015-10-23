Jersey court sentences Romanian to two years prison for internet fraud

A man has been sentenced to two years in prison for internet fraud.

Romanian national Adrian Marius Adam, 30, admitted numerous offences including defrauding would-be holidaymakers and using Jersey accounts to launder money.

Jersey's Royal Court heard it was the first case where Jersey was used as a base for internet fraud.

Deputy Bailiff Tim Le Cocq ordered Adam's deportation to Romania at the end of the two-year sentence, which will be served in Jersey.

Between September and October last year Adam and a number of other accomplices used bank accounts and addresses in Jersey to move money scammed from would-be holidaymakers from Australia and the US.

False identities

Adam had convinced them they were booking holiday apartments in the US and Mexico, when in fact no booking was made and the money was moved into accounts in London.

The court heard he would use false identities to set up bank accounts in Jersey and was arrested in Barclays Bank in Library Place last year.

Det Sgt Andrew Smith from the Joint Financial Crimes Unit said it was unusual to catch someone involved in scams.

Adam also used false identities to obtain loans and contracts to buy smart phones and a tablet computer. It is thought they were sold in the UK without paying the money back.

The court was told Adam and others made £12,500 from the offences.

In July, the Royal Court sentenced a Romanian woman, Sirawan Haffner, for 10 and a half months for her part in the fraud.

Mr Le Cocq said Adam used Jersey's banking system to commit a relatively sophisticated fraud.