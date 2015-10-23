Flybe ends Jersey flights to East Midlands and Leeds

Image copyright Flybe Image caption Flybe has cancelled two flight routes from Jersey

Flybe has cancelled direct flights from Jersey to the East Midlands for the winter, a spokesman has confirmed.

Shuttle flights which take Jersey arrivals from Southampton to Leeds Bradford Airport, have also been cancelled, though flights from Jersey to Southampton will continue.

Last flights on both routes leave on Saturday. Flights to East Midlands Airport will start again in April.

Flybe could not say whether the flights would be operated next winter.

It said schedules were subject to regular review.