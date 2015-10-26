Divorce law reforms called for by Jersey Law Commission

Radical reform of divorce laws has been proposed by the Jersey Law Commission.

A new report advocates the introduction of "no-fault" divorce and "fast-track" divorces that would be available within three months.

The commission said new laws would also emphasise the reconciliation process "to save marriages where possible".

The Jersey Law Commission is an independent body set up by the States of Jersey to develop and reform the law where necessary.

The current three-year waiting period before divorce proceedings can be started would be abolished.

The commission also wants the law changed to allow pre or post-nuptial contracts regarding financial arrangements if a marriage should end.

Advocate Barbara Corbett, appointed by the commission to lead the project, said divorce should be possible "without apportioning blame".

She said: "If a couple agree that their marriage is at an end they should be able to apply jointly for a divorce. There should be no need for court proceedings."

In a report published on Monday the commission argues for a new resolution service to provide mediation and counselling for couples who feel their marriage is coming to an end.

Up to 260 couples start divorce proceedings every year, according to the commission.