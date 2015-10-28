Channel Islands to keep mobile phone roaming charges

Mobile phone roaming charges could drive away business from the Channel Islands, a consumer group has said.

Local operators have confirmed the EU's abolition of roaming charges in June 2017 will not apply to the Channel Islands as they are outside the EU.

Anne King, from Jersey Consumer Council (JCC), said the "bill shock" suffered by some customers could be a deterrent for tourists and business visitors.

Islanders will also continue to pay roaming charges when travelling abroad.

Mrs King said the JCC was "incredibly disappointed" with the decision and questioned whether there was any "fundamental reason" why island operators could not introduce similar measures.

Islands operators Sure, JT and Airtel said the regulations were for EU members only.

Mike Fawkner-Corbett, head of product at Sure, said: "We continue to work hard with our network partners around the world to drive down the wholesale cost of data."