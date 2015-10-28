Drowned man's death on Jersey beach 'inexplicable'

Image caption William Roper's body was found on St Ouen's beach

The death of a man who drowned fishing on one of the lowest tides of the year may never be explained, a coroner in Jersey has ruled.

The body of William Roper, 72, was discovered off St Ouen's beach by an off-duty firefighter in March.

Pathologist Peter Southall told the inquest he could not say why Mr Roper had been unable to walk back up the beach and that he had drowned.

Mr Roper's daughter, Pamela Robson, said he had "lived life to the full".

The inquest heard the widowed father of two occasionally went trotline fishing and had gone out to fix his fishing lines on St Ouen's beach on the evening of 19 March.

He did not return home and his body was discovered the following morning when an off-duty airport firefighter went to check whether the sea was suitable for surfing.

Coroner Deputy Viscount Mark Harris said in his narrative verdict: "We shall never know for sure what caused him to get into difficulty."