New legislation to stop unfair island trading practices

Image caption A number of unfair trading practices were identified in a public consultation, the States of Jersey said.

New legislation to stop unfair trading practices has been proposed for Jersey.

The plans include wide-ranging new rules aimed at preventing "aggressive and misleading" sales techniques, the States of Jersey said.

They will be debated in January and, if approved, will come into force from March 2016.

The new measures have been drawn up after a public consultation five years ago, the States said.

A report outlining the proposals said the consultation in 2010 "set out a number of examples of trading practices in the island which were unfair to consumers but for which, ultimately, legislative action was not possible."

It said trading standards officers would enforce the new regulations and a breach could result in a maximum penalty of a £5,000 fine on conviction, which was "currently under review."

Dozens of practises would be banned under the proposed legislation, including: