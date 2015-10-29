Manx sheep 'thriving' on Jersey's north coast

Image copyright National Trust for Jersey Image caption The Manx Loaghtan sheep were introduced to Jersey in 2009 as part of a wider ecology programme

A conservation flock of Manx Loaghtan sheep are helping to reverse "widespread ecological degradation" in Jersey, it is claimed.

The National Trust for Jersey brought 20 breeding Manx Loaghtan ewes and two rams to the island in an attempt to re-establish the animal on the island.

They were believed to be the closest living relative to Jersey sheep, which went extinct in the 19th century.

There are now almost 200 sheep grazing on the island's north coast.

Jonny Parkes, lands manager of The National Trust for Jersey, said: "Since their introduction, the flock has been invaluable in addressing the widespread ecological degradation that has taken place along Jersey's north coast."

He said they were trampling bracken and their grazing was controlling the growth of competitive plant species.

This was having a knock-on effect as the areas cleared from grazing was good for invertebrates, which then helped bird species such as the newly-introduced Choughs.

The trust said with 200 sheep, the island had about 10% of the total population in the British Isles.